2024 Hyundai Creta Comprehensive Mileage Test & Review

2024 Hyundai Creta gets a slew of revisions inside and out and it has received a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine paired with a DCT

Just over a week ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the facelifted Creta in the domestic market, priced between Rs. 10,99,900 and Rs. 19,99,900 (ex-showroom, introductory price). The midsize SUV has been the long-standing leader in its segment and the facelift is part of the first major update for the second-generation Creta introduced in 2020.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and the interior has become more premium than the outgoing model. The features list has also received notable enhancements and a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine has joined the lineup. The same unit can be found in many Hyundai and Kia models including Seltos and Alcazar.

In the new Creta though, the powertrain is linked only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and is available only in the top-spec trims. Here we have brought you the detailed drive review of the revised five-seater SUV along with its mileage test. The comfort factor, practicality and performance characteristics have also been explained.

The updated Hyundai Creta is retailed in a total of seven trim levels namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O) while the colour palette comprises a total of six single-tone and one two-tone shades. The arrival of the Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology is one of the key highlights as it enables 19 assistive and safety features.

Besides the new engine, the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engines have been carried over. The former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm while the latter delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. The transmission options presented are a six-speed manual, an iVT, a six-speed torque converter auto and a seven-speed DCT.

The equipment list boasts a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a new 10.25-inch digital instrument console, six airbags as standard, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, front ventilated seats, TPMS, leatherette D-Cut steering wheel, ambient lighting, an in-built music streaming app and so on.