2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Coming Soon – What We Know So Far

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to go on sale in the coming months with a heavily updated exterior and interior

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has confirmed launching the performance-based Creta N Line next month and it will get visual enhancements and interior updates compared to the standard model. It will be followed by the market debut of the facelifted Alcazar by the middle of this calendar year and it will have several commonalities with the Creta facelift.

The Hyundai Alcazar is the three-row iteration of the Creta with cosmetic changes to have a differentiation. The 2024 Alcazar will get notable revisions to the exterior as it will be in line with the latest Creta and we showed you first-ever spy images of the model a few months ago. The thoroughly redesigned front fascia will boast new LED headlamps and a new grille.

The bumper will also be brand new and moving to the sides, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps and a revised rear bumper are possibilities. However, no dimensional changes are expected and the SUV will continue to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater and others.

The seven-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will join the segment next year. The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will boast features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument console, ventilated front seats, etc will be carried over from its five-seater sibling.

The dashboard and centre console will receive updates, multiple airbags and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) tech will be included. With no performance changes, the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel producing 116 PS and 250 Nm, and the 1.5L turbo petrol mill kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm will be retained.

Both manual and automatic transmission options will stay put. Currently, the Alcazar is priced between Rs. 16.77 lakh and Rs. 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the facelift to see a minor price increase.