2024 Hero Xpulse 210 Spied Testing Again In India, Launch Soon?

2024 Hero Xpulse 210 is expected to be powered by the 210 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Karizma XMR 210 developing around 25 bhp and 20.4 Nm

We brought you exclusive spy images of the Hero Mavrick 440, which will launch later this month in India. It was spotted testing in a convoy alongside the Harley-Davidson X440 and a new adventure touring motorcycle. The adv appears to be the second generation Xpulse and it is widely reported to get a new powertrain upon arrival.

The 2024 Hero Xpulse 210 could be introduced in the coming months considering that the test mule was in a close-to-production state. Although blurry, the spy shot shows the presence of a tall transparent windscreen, a U-shaped pattern for the LED DRL and a round-shaped headlamp cluster.

The floating front fender, 21-inch spoked front wheel, engine protection guard, side-mounted exhaust system and knuckle guards could also be seen but the same cannot be said for the crankcase area. The Hero Xpulse has garnered a dedicated fan base, thanks to its status as the most budget-friendly dual-purpose adventure tourer available in the market and adding more performance to the machine only makes sense but no official confirmation has been made yet.

If it turns out to be the same 210 cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine found in the Karizma XMR, the new-gen Hero Xpulse will produce a maximum power output of 25 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. In comparison to the existing 199.6 cc air-cooled mill, it makes just over 6 bhp more power and 3.1 Nm torquier.

The powertrain will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The overall styling has only taken an evolutionary approach and as witnessed from the test mule, most of the bodywork and underpinnings could be carried over from the existing model. Expect the upcoming adv to be positioned above the current Xpulse 200 with a price increase of around Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 but it is too early to judge at the moment.

As for braking, the front and rear disc brakes will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS system while the rear wheel size will continue to be 18-inchers. It is yet unknown whether the instrument console will witness any updates or not as it could continue to have the LCD display.