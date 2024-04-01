2024 Ford Endeavour Launched In India At Rs. 29.8 Lakh, Bookings Open

The new generation 2024 Ford Endeavour gets a 2.0L diesel engine, paired with a manual or an automatic transmission option in India

IT HAS HAPPENED! YES! Ford has returned to India just over two years after quitting local sales due to accumulated losses and poor sales volumes. As you might expect, the American auto major has re-entered India with the launch of the Endeavour full-size SUV, which will renew its rivalry with the Toyota Fortuner.

More surprisingly, the new generation has been priced competitively at Rs. 29.8 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the up to Rs. 38 lakh (ex-showroom) as it undercuts the Fortuner by a big margin. Compared to the old model, the new Ford Endeavour comes with a host of advancements inside and out along with the inclusion of new safety features.

In contrast to its predecessor, the third-generation Endeavour boasts advanced assistive and safety technologies. Its interior comes with a more upmarket appeal and is equipped with a comprehensive array of features such as a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an all-digital instrument cluster.

Furthermore, drawing significant inspiration from the F-150 pickup, the seven-seater SUV’s design reflects a modern and robust aesthetic. The Ford Endeavour sold internationally offers several diesel engine choices with displacements ranging between 2.0L and 3.0L. Additionally, select variants come with both 4×2 and 4×4 options.

As for India, the 2.0L diesel mill has been chosen and if you have read this far, you are APRIL FOOLED! On a serious note, Ford is said to be considering a comeback to India later this year by re-introducing the Endeavour via the CBU route. Upon arrival, it could be priced around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) as a full import before hitting local assembly in 2025.

With the global automotive industry witnessing a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles, several carmakers are being cautious over their future investments and are focussing on extending the lifespan of their ICE vehicles while incorporating more sustainable technologies. Ford could return to India to not only sell its cars but also take advantage of the vast production capacity in Tamil Nadu to export models like the Endeavour and Ranger.