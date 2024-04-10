2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched At Rs. 1.51 L With Big Updates

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new features such as traction control, USD front forks, three-level ABS, digital cluster, etc

Today, Bajaj Auto has launched the refreshed Pulsar N250 in the Indian market. This updated motorcycle boasts a range of enhancements, including the introduction of new features to the lineup. With a price tag of Rs. 1,50,829 (ex-showroom), it is priced just under Rs. 2,000 higher than the outgoing model, despite the numerous updates.

This release comes before the debut of the new CNG motorcycle, set for release in the middle of the year, and the unveiling of the flagship 400 cc Pulsar, which is expected in H2 2024. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 made its debut over two and a half years ago alongside its semi-faired counterpart, the F250. Since then, it has garnered praise from both enthusiasts and riders alike.

Doubling down on its popularity, the naked motorcycle gets a host of new additions including 37 mm Endurance-sourced upside-down front forks, as in the latest NS200, and it stands in place of the conventional telescopic units while a monoshock suspension continues at the rear. It will help enhance overall handling and manoeuvrability.

Another significant enhancement is the incorporation of a fully digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity. This enables riders to seamlessly integrate their smartphones for enhanced convenience and functionality. Furthermore, Bajaj has introduced updated switchgear and sportier body graphics compared to the old model.

The inclusion of a traction control system aims to furnish riders with enhanced control and stability across diverse riding environments and it can be turned off in Off-road ABS mode. Furthermore, the motorcycle provides three levels of ABS control (Road, Rain and Off-Road), but no switchable option. To augment grip levels, the rear wheel boasts a broader 140-section rear tyre, complemented by the incorporation of petal-type discs.

Although a plethora of updates has been introduced, no alterations have been made on the powertrain front. The familiar 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled Fi engine persists without modifications. It continues to produce a maximum power output of 24.1 bhp and peak torque of 21.5 Nm.

It remains paired with a five-speed transmission equipped with a standard slipper and assist clutch mechanism.The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 continues to sit on the tubular frame and is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels both at the front and rear.