2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spied Again – USDs, Digital Cluster & More

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has been spotted testing again revealing most of the changes it will possess; launch in the coming months

Bajaj Auto has been updating its Pulsar lineup lately with feature additions and the current flagship Pulsar naked, the N250, is next in line to receive notable updates. Spotted testing a few times already, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will be launched in the coming months and the brand is also planning to introduce a CNG-powered motorcycle by the middle of the year.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 was launched alongside its semi-faired sibling, the F250 in late 2021 and it has been well received by customers due to its competitive price tag and dynamic capabilities. The recent spy images clearly show the presence of upside-down forks at the front, replacing the conventional telescopic units while the rear continues with a monoshock.

The USDs appear to be similar to the ones found in the recently updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The welcoming addition should help further enhance its handling characteristics and agility. Another key addition is the all-digital instrument console found in the 2024 NS200 and other motorcycles with Bluetooth connectivity. It will stand in place of the semi-digital cluster.

Besides these changes, the homegrown manufacturer will introduce new colour schemes and graphical revisions to freshen the lineup. However, no mechanical updates are likely in the pipeline as the familiar 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled fuel-injected engine will continue. It will produce a maximum power output of 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is mated to a five-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch comes as standard. The naked motorcycle will stay put with front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system as standard. As for the prices, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will be slightly costlier compared to the outgoing model.

The quarter-litre Pulsar will continue to sit on a tubular frame and ride on 17-inch black alloy wheels. Bajaj will also likely introduce the Pulsar NS400 in the third quarter of this CY in India and it could be priced around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).