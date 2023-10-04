2023 Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 Launched With Two New Colours In India

2023 Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 has been introduced in two new colour schemes Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black, and no mechanical changes have been made

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has today announced the launch of two new paint schemes for the popular FZ-S FI V4 in the domestic market. The entry-level naked motorcycle has been made available in two new shades namely Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black. They are priced at Rs. 1,28,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for each shade and they are launched to garner more audience during this festive season.

With the addition of these colours, the Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 is now available in five different shades as Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, and Metallic Black are the other three. As you might expect, no mechanical changes have been made as the motorcycle continues to be powered by a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled four-stroke SOHC 2-valve Fi engine developing a maximum power output of 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm.

The peak torque stands at 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The Japanese manufacturer also offers front disc and rear drum brake setup, assisted by a single-channel ABS system along with an LCD instrument console, LED headlamp, a tyre hugger, side-mounted exhaust system, Traction Control System (TCS), Bluetooth enabled Y-Connect application, black finished alloy wheels, blackened engine area, and so on.

The fuel tank capacity stands at 13 litres and the motorcycle tips the weighing scale at 136 kg. The equipment also comprises an LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators, 100/80-17 at the front and a 140/60-17 radial tyre at the rear, monoshock suspension with 120 mm wheel travel, single-piece seat and single-piece grab rail, chrome duct plating and 3D emblem, etc.

In December 2023, Yamaha will launch the YZF-R3 and MT-03 and they will be equipped with a 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine producing around 42 hp. The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

They will be brought into the country via the CBU route and will be sold exclusively through the Blue Square dealerships in India. Expect the prices to be around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom). The R3 will take on KTM 390 RC, and the soon-launching Aprilia 457, which are produced locally.