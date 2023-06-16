2023 Triumph Street Triple Range Launched At Rs. 10.16 Lakh

2023 Triumph Street Triple comprises the R and RS variants with cosmetic updates and power bump; available with a host of premium features and tech

Triumph Motorcycles has today announced the launch of the 2023 Street Triple range in India. The new Street Triple 765 R is priced from Rs. 10.16 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The base price is for the Street Triple R Crystal White colour while the Silver Ice costs Rs. 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The British manufacturer only offers the R and RS variants in the domestic market with the latter carrying a price tag of Rs. 11.81 lakh for Silver Ice and Rs. 12.07 lakh for Carnival Red or Cosmic Yellow colour scheme (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing model, the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R and RS gain a host of cosmetic updates and mechanical revisions.

As for the design, it looks a lot sleeker than before courtesy of the new dual-pod LED headlamp unit taking inspiration from the Street Triple 1200 RS. The body panels look more aggressive while the fuel tank and cowl area are more muscular. The RS version has a distinguishable contrast finish to the belly pan and pillion seat cowl while the chain guard is lowered.

As for the performance, the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 uses the familiar 765 cc three-cylinder inline liquid-cooled engine. However, it now produces more power. The powertrain now develops 118.4 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The performance-oriented RS version develops 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm using the same engine.

The updated Street Triple range takes on Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster, Ducati Streetfighter V2, BMW F900R, etc and a host of optional accessories are also available. The RS variant comes with 41 mm USD big piston forks at the front and a rear piggyback reservoir monoshock sourced from Ohlins. The braking duties are handled by 310 mm floating front discs and a 220 mm disc at the back.

The equipment list comprises all LED lighting, a five-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth, four ride modes, wheelie control, cornering ABS, a bidirectional quick shifter, lean-sensitive traction control, etc.