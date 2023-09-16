2023 Triumph Street Triple Range Deliveries Commence In India

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple range gets a host of updates and its deliveries have commenced today based on confirmed customer orders

Triumph Motorcycles has priced the new 2023 Street Triple 765 range from Rs. 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and its deliveries have commenced. The new Street Triple R is priced at Rs. 10,17,000 and the Street Triple RS at Rs. 11,81,000 (ex-showroom). The new generation comes with styling updates, enhanced ergonomics and revised geometry for greater agility.

The British manufacturer has also incorporated engine upgrades that derived directly from the Moto2 race engine programme resulting in a significant step up in performance on the new Street Triple R, in addition to the segment-highest power for the new RS with increased torque and improved responsiveness across all 765 cc models.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-biking Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd,said, “We are delighted to introduce the all-new 2023 Street Triple 765 Range in the country, providing our customers with the most exhilarating riding machines. Both the R and RS shall further strengthen our roadster line-up and attract enthusiasts to experience the ground-breaking Street Triples that are now more powerful, agile, technologically advanced, and sport an aggressive new look.”

The 765 cc triple-cylinder engine has been significantly upgraded to produce 120 PS in the Street Triple R and 130 PS in the RS while the torque output has been increased to 80 Nm on all models. The brand has also improved responsiveness and acceleration with revised gearing and final drive and the new free-flowing exhaust and silencer are said to deliver the signature triple aural note.

The track-spec Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quick shifter is fitted to both motorcycles as well and is accompanied by the newly optimised cornering ABS and switchable cornering traction control. The ride modes have been upgraded too with new more dynamic throttle maps, and a five-inch TFT multifunction display features in the new Street Triple RS and R.

Triumph is offering more than 50 genuine accessories for the 2023 Street Triple range. Other equipment highlights are all LED lighting, wider handlebars on the RS and R, revised geometry for improved agility, fully adjustable suspension, Gullwing swingarm for enhanced high-speed stability and precise chassis behaviour, sleeker and more aggressive bodywork, new race-derived 765 liveries with distinctive paint schemes.