2023 Toyota Fortuner Hybrid To Be Feature Rich & More Fuel Economical

2023 Toyota Fortuner will more likely get a diesel hybrid powertrain, a host of new safety technologies and mechanical updates

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will host the global premiere of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India on July 1, 2022 ahead of its market launch this festive season. Reports suggest that the new generation Innova based on a new monocoque construction will also be introduced later this year and it has already been spotted testing in India.

The Japanese manufacturer will bring in its heavily updated Urban Cruiser compact SUV as well this year. To further strengthen its domestic portfolio, the brand is expected to launch the all-new Fortuner sometime in 2023. The latest Fortuner has been available globally since 2015 and it entered showrooms in India in 2016.

The third-generation Toyota Fortuner will more likely see the light in markets like Thailand before reaching India. It is believed that the design changes of the full-sized SUV will be minimal or rather take an evolutionary approach while retaining the tall pillars, muscular bodywork, an upright front fascia and a large silhouette.

The headlamps, taillamps, and bumpers at the front and rear could gain updates accompanying a set of newly designed wheels. The current seven-seater is based on the iMV2 architecture shared with the Innova Crysta MPV and the Hilux pickup truck. Despite its MPV sibling moving to the TNGA-B platform to have a traditional FWD layout, the ladder frame chassis in the Fortuner could be retained.

However, it could get updates for improved off-roading capabilities and tarmac manoeuvres. It is rumoured to feature mechanical updates and new equipment onboard pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety, connectivity, assistance and entertainment. It may as well get a new Electric Power Steering and the electronic platform could also be new.

An improved VSC, ADAS tech like auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and cruise control, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, etc are expected. As for the performance, the GD series 2.8-litre diesel engine could work in tandem with an electric motor and battery to form a hybrid system with improved fuel economy and lowered emission standards.