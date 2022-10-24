2023 MG Hector To Not Get Diesel Automatic Variant – Details

MG recently confirmed that the new 2023 MG Hector will only be offered with a manual gearbox for those opting for the diesel engine

The new 2023 MG Hector will soon make its debut in the country and will take on the rivals like the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and Mahindra XUV700. While the new MG Hector will continue to be offered with similar powertrain options, the brand recently confirmed that no diesel automatic variants will be on offer for the buyers.

For starters, the new MG Hector will get many styling updates including a new front grille, updated bumpers, new headlights, and other subtle tweaks that will give the 2023 Hector a fresh look. In addition to this, it will also be offered with updated safety tech including ADAS safety tech. Inside, the SUV will be offered with few but significant updates. To start with, it will get a vertically mounted 14-inch infotainment system, a new colour scheme, and many other features.

While initial reports suggested that the new Hector will be offered with updated powertrain options, the brand recently confirmed that the 2023 Hector will continue with similar engine-gearbox combinations save for a new DCT gearbox that might be introduced with the petrol engine soon.

The diesel engine thus will continue to be offered with the same 6-speed manual gearbox and will miss out on an automatic gearbox option. For those wondering, the present iteration of the Hector is offered with three engine options – 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine, 1.5L turbocharged petrol hybrid, and 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine.

While the 1.5L turbo petrol and the 1.5L turbo petrol hybrid boast a peak power and torque output of 143 PS and 250 Nm respectively, the diesel engine on the other hand delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol is offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT gearbox while the diesel and the petrol hybrid engines are only offered with 6-speed manual gearbox.

Other changes include features like an all-new digital instrument console, chrome accents on the dashboard, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVMs, push-button start, adaptive headlights, active cruise control, guided parking assist, and more.