2023 Maruti Baleno-Based Compact Crossover – What We Know So Far

Maruti Suzuki YTB will more likely be launched in 2023 and it could sit on the same Heartect architecture as the Baleno premium hatchback

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to introduce a number of new models in the domestic market. It is working on strengthening its existing SUV portfolio while looking to step into new segments to increase its market share. The largest car producer in the country will host the global debut of an all-new midsize SUV next month.

Developed in partnership with Toyota, the five-seater will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos upon its launch this festive season. By the end of this month, MSIL will also launch the new generation Brezza and the compact segment will be consolidated with the likely arrival of a new crossover based on the Baleno premium hatchback.

In 2023, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to bring in the India-spec Jimny and possibly a seven-seater flagship SUV that could sit above the upcoming Vitara. The Baleno-based crossover is believed to see the light sometime next year as well and it will more likely be positioned below the Brezza compact SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB has a good chance of making its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will likely rival Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others in the entry-level volume-based compact SUV segment. The interior of the Baleno is already well packed and predictably the YTB could be equipped with upmarket features to entice customers.

Under the bonnet, a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine from the Baleno could be utilised. It makes 88 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Whether the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine found in the Ertiga and XL6 facelifts (soon in the new-gen Brezza) will be used or not is yet unknown.

The bigger petrol mill could be restricted to the top-end variants of the Maruti Suzuki YTB and it might give an edge in terms of fuel efficiency over its rival due to the mild hybrid tech. Both manual and automatic transmissions are said to be available upon its launch.