2023 Kia Seltos GT Line Vs Tech Line Differences Explained – Video

In our 2023 Kia Seltos GT Line Vs Tech Line comparison video, we have explained about the major differences between the two variants

Kia India has introduced the Seltos facelift for a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the top-spec X-Line trim (both prices, ex-showroom). The updated Seltos has been made available in a total of 18 variants (HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line) and in the video linked below, we have explained about the differences between GT Line and Tech Line trims.

Our detailed drive review of the 2023 Kia Seltos will go live on July 23. The updated midsize SUV gets a myriad of changes inside and out compared to the outgoing model. The exterior comes with redesigned grille section, sleeker LED headlamps, extended LED DRLs, new fog lamp housings, newly designed alloy wheels, a thoroughly revised rear with new LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, a tweaked tailgate and an updated bumper.

The five-seater is sold in eight single-tone, two dual-tone and Xclusive Matte Graphite shades. They are the new Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey and Xclusive Matte Graphite in the X-Line trim. The dual-tone options are Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl and Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl.

The 2023 Kia Seltos GT Line and Tech Line feature a host of differences such as different looking grille, fog lamp housing, size of the alloy wheels, interior theme, etc and they have been explained in the video above. The 2023 Kia Seltos derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm while the latter kicks out 116 PS and 250 Nm. They can be had with manual or automatic transmission options. The new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicks out 160 PS and 253 Nm. The powertrain is hooked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

Some of the highlighting features in the revised SUV are a curved display with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital cluster, eight-inch HUD, wireless charger, a dual-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS.