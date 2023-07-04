2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Revealed With Big Updates & Level 2 ADAS

Bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift will begin on July 14 and prices will be revealed later this month in India

Kia India has today unveiled the facelifted Seltos in the domestic market and its bookings will commence on July 14 ahead of the price announcement by the end of this month. The deliveries will begin soon after the announcement of the prices and compared to the outgoing model, it comes with a myriad of revisions inside and out to bring a refreshed vibe all around.

The Seltos has been pivotal in the brand becoming the fifth-largest car producer in the country in a short span of four years. The South Korean auto major has surpassed five lakh unit sales with the midsize SUV in India and close to one million units of the five-seater have been retailed globally. One in ten Kia cars sold across the globe is claimed to carry the Seltos badge.

The facelifted Kia Seltos has been available in the international markets since late last year and it made its debut at the Busan Motor Show. It has finally been revealed in India with a host of cosmetic revisions and an upgraded equipment list comprising technologies including Level 2 ADAS with 17 features such as Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keep Assist.

The 2023 Kia Seltos will be available in three engine choices, three trim levels (X-Line, GT-Line & Tech Line), eight exterior shades and two dual-tone shades (and one Matte Graphite). The existing 1.5L four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engines continue as the former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 116 PS and 250 Nm.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Specs Engine 1.5L NA Petrol/1.5L Diesel/1.5L Petrol Turbo Power 115 PS/116 PS/160 PS Torque 144 Nm/250 Nm/253 Nm Transmission 6-Speed MT & CVT/6-Speed iMT & AT/6-Speed iMT & 7-Speed DCT Ground Clearance 190 mm Bootspace 433 L

2023 Kia Seltos Dimensions Measurements Length 4,315 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,645 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L

One of the main highlights of the updated Seltos is the presence of an all-new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine pumping out 160 PS and 253 Nm as it is more powerful and torquier than the 1.4L turbo unit. The same powertrain can also be found in the new generation Hyundai Verna and 2023 MY Alcazar and it will be expanded to more models including the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift.

The cabin of the revised Kia Seltos comes with an all-digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and both are integrated into a curved display for better aesthetics. It also gets an eight-speaker audio, six airbags as standard, an eight-inch HUD, a dual-pane sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, redesigned HVAC vents and operating controls, an updated centre console and so on.

The exterior boasts sleeker LED headlamps, extended LED Daytime Running Lights, all-new connected LED tail lamps with new inverted L-shaped signatures, updated front and rear bumpers, newly designed two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, tweaked tailgate with chrome touches, revised LED fog lamps, etc.