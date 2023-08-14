2023 Kia K3 (City Rival) Revealed With New Design & EV6 Inspired Interior

The 2023 Kia K3 will be retailed in its sedan avatar at least initially while a hatchback version will follow

The brand new Kia K3 has been unveiled in Mexico and it will act as a replacement to the Rio subcompact sedan. The nameplate has previously been used for the Cerato and Forte sedans but now it is applied to a brand new sedan, which will be positioned below the more premium Forte in Mexico. The fourth generation Rio was available since 2016 with no major updates, except for one in 2020.

The South Korean auto major is known for naming its sedans with simplistic names in recent times as the Optima was rebranded as K5. Initially, the 2023 Kia K3 will be retailed in its sedan avatar while a hatchback version will follow. With larger proportions than the Rio, the new K3 measures a length of 4,545 mm, a width of 1,765 mm and a height of 1,475 mm.

It has a wheelbase length of 2,670 mm while the bootspace capacity stands at 544 litres. In comparison to the Rio, it is 160 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 15 mm taller with a 90 mm longer wheelbase and 157 litres of additional boot volume. The bootspace is even larger than that of the Forte. The 2023 Kia K3 takes plenty of design inspiration from the K5.

The exterior comprises a sharp looking LED headlamp cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights flowing down to form a sporty pattern. The wide Tiger Nose grille section is accompanied by Kia sitting on the edge of the muscular bonnet while the GT Line trim boasts a sportier bumper section with a wide air inlet.

Other visual highlights are chromed window line, an angular roofline giving rise to a notchback look, newly designed alloy wheels, black wheel arch and side cladding, wraparound LED tail lamps with C-shaped signatures connected by a horizontal light bar, and a sporty rear bumper. Just like the exterior, the interior features a host of new bits and bobs compared to the Rio.

The cabin comes with a new dashboard and centre console while the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch digital instrument console are integrated into a single housing. The influence of the EV6 is more than evident as the steering wheel and panels below the AC vents and AC display remind us that of the flagship electric crossover.

It derives power from a 1.6L four-cylinder petrol engine developing 123 PS and a 2.0L four-cylinder NA mill in the GT-Line kicking out 152 PS. The former is linked with a six-speed MT or an AT while the latter is hooked with a six-speed AT with paddle shifters.