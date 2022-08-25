2023 Kia EV6 GT Introduced With 577 Hp – 0-96 Kmph In 3.4 Seconds

The new Kia EV6 GT will make its North American Debut at The Quail ahead of the launch in late 2022

The new Kia EV6 is currently in strong demand in the market and is appreciated for its impressive performance and a long list of features. The Korean carmaker is now all set to launch the new Kia EV6 GT in the North American market in late 2022. This premium electric crossover recently made its debut at The Quail and here are all the details you should know about the new EV6 GT.

The new Kia EV6 GT is the most powerful and fastest iteration of this electric crossover and boasts a peak power output of 577 hp and a maximum torque of 740 Nm. This setup channels power to all four wheels and helps the EV6 boast a 0-60 mph timing of 3.4 seconds. The top speed however is limited to 260 km/h.

The motor draws its charger from a larger 77.4 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery pack. This setup offers a range of over 330 km on a single charge. The powertrain features an 800V architecture that supports fast charging up to 350 kW. This system can charge the battery up to 70 per cent in just 18 minutes.

To further improve the performance, the new Kia EV6 GT fets a sportier active suspension, an e-LSD, large disc brakes and additional driving modes – GT and My. You also get a Drift Mode that sends all the power to the rear axle and two new sound options in the Active Sound Design menu.

The car also gets a number of cosmetic updates like larger 21-inch wheels, vertical chrome accents on the front bumper, vertical reflectors on the rear bumper and neon-coloured brake callipers. Changes inside the cabin are limited to new bucket seats with vegan suede upholstery and neon green inserts on the dashboard.

The new Kia EV6 GT will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will be positioned above the EV6 GT-LIne e-AWD. This variant is priced at $56,400. The brand will be sharing more detail about the launch timeline and the launch price of the Kia EV6 GT in the next few weeks.