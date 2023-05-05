2023 Jawa & Yezdi Bikes Launched With Engine Updates, Lower NVH

2023 Jawa 42 gains a revised digital cluster, slipper and assist clutch, revised muffler and hazard lamps, larger throttle body, etc

The 2023 Jawa and Yezdi range of motorcycles has been introduced with OBD2-compliant engines and a host of other updates. The Jawa 42 Bobber comes with a 334 cc single-cylinder engine updated to meet the latest emission norms while internal changes have also been made to lower the NVH levels. The performance has improved courtesy of a larger throttle body and exhaust ports.

With a slight price hike, the 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber costs Rs. 2,12,500 for the Mystic Copper colour, Rs. 2,13,500 for the Moonstone White and Rs. 2,15,187 for the Jasper Red shade (all ex-showroom, Delhi). The Yezdi Scrambler’s refinement levels have also been improved along with performance and lowered NVH.

The powertrain gets a new remap while the throttle body and the exhaust ports are larger. The low-end performance of the Scrambler is claimed to be improved due to the larger rear sprocket and the exhaust muffler has also been redesigned for better aural note. 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine develops 28.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 28.2 Nm at 6,750 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Available in a single trim, it costs Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fire Orange colour while the other three paint schemes are Rs. 2,000 costlier. In a similar fashion, the 2023 Jawa 42 gains a larger throttle body and exhaust ports and fuel remapping helping to improve rideability and performance. It also gets a slipper and assist clutch, updated digital console, revised muffler and hazard lamps.

Retailed in a total of three colours, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1,96,142 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can buy the 2023 Yezdi Adventure in three paint schemes and the prices start at Rs. 2,15,900 (ex-showroom). Besides the onboard diagnostic system being updated to meet OBD2 emission regulations, it also gets revisions to the engine internals for lowered NVH levels.

Other updates are engine remapping, a larger throttle body and exhaust ports, a larger rear sprocket and redesigned exhaust muffler. The 2023 Yezdi Roadster carries a base price of Rs. 2.06 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets almost all updates similar to its siblings.