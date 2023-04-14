2023 Isuzu V Cross, MUX, D Max Updated With New Features

Isuzu PV and CV offerings are updated including V Cross, MUX and D Max. V-Cross pickup truck receives new Valencia Orange vibrant tint

To comply with the new BS-VI Phase II emission requirements, Isuzu Motors India has updated its pick-up truck and SUV range. RDE-compliant powertrains are now available for its PV and CV range. The manufacturer asserts that in order to enhance styling, safety and better emission control, it upgraded its product line by adding new features to select models. The V-cross variant now comes in a brand-new colour scheme named “Valencia Orange” and a palette of eight colours will be available. The upgrade also includes real-time OBD-II diagnostics, RDE standard compliance, and compatibility with E20 (20% ethanol) fuel.

Isuzu India CV Upgrades

To satisfy BS6 P2 regulations, a variety of exhaust treatment options are now available for the Isuzu CV portfolio such as Active Selective Catalyst Reduction (A-SCR), Lean NOx Trap (LNT), and Diesel Particulate Diffuser (DPD). According to Isuzu, the D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab are the only vehicles in their sectors that have electronically controlled Hot and Cold EGR. Isuzu is providing a new MID for its D-Max CVs that displays information about DPD as well. Moreover, range level indicators for DTE (Distance To Empty), average fuel efficiency, immediate fuel efficiency, and DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) are provided. A gear shift indication, a windscreen wiper with variable speed, and AC fitment as standard on some versions are additional noteworthy additions to the Isuzu CV range.

Price for an Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab starts at Rs 11,09,900 (ex-showroom). The starting price for D-Max S-Cab versions is Rs 12,99,900 (ex-showroom). A single 2.5L diesel engine comes as standard on the D-Max Regular Cab and S-Cab which generates 78 horsepower of power and 176 Nm of torque.

Isuzu India PV Upgrades

In the PV portfolio, Lower-spec Hi-Lander pickup truck, MU-X SUV and V-Cross pickup truck are updated. A single 1.9L diesel engine has been updated to be BS6 P2 compliant on all the above vehicles. Its 4-cylinder diesel engine produces 161 horsepower of power and 360 Nm of torque. Depending on the model and variation, Isuzu offers 6MT and 6TC gearbox options as well as 4X2 and 4X4 layout options.

Other Updates across all PV range

The PV range includes options for idle stop/start systems, low friction tyres, and auto gearbox fluid warmers with AT. As part of the upgrade on the Hi-Lander variant, it gets automatic climate control and a rear defogger. The cost of the Hi-Lander variant is Rs. 19,49,900. (ex-sh).

On the other hand, the Isuzu V-Cross now has new Grey ORVMs, Grey alloy wheels, and some chrome trim around the fog lights. The new Valencia Orange colour gives the area a lot more youth. ESC, TCS, hill descent control, hill climb assist, cruise control, projector headlights are prominent features of the V-Cross. Pricing ranges begin at Rs 22,99,900. (ex-showroom). A new dynamic grille is added to the Isuzu MU-X, price starting from Rs 34,99,900 (ex-showroom).