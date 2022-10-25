2023 Hyundai Verna To Be More Powerful, Spacious & Feature Packed

New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Verna will more likely make its global debut early next year before going on sale in markets like India soon after

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has already commenced testing the new-gen Verna for the domestic market and it has been spotted testing multiple times. It will more likely be introduced sometime next year and could be part of the brand’s launch strategy for 2023 alongside the facelifted Creta, Ioniq 5 EV and facelifted Kona EV.

The test mules have not only been caught in India but also in South Korea giving us details about the upcoming changes mainly on the outside. The midsize sedan will continue to compete against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus in India and it will likely have larger proportions than the outgoing model.

The exterior will undergo a significant change as it will stick by the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy followed by the company. It appears to have several similarities with the global Elantra and in some cases Sonata. The front fascia is a radical departure with new headlamps, grille section, fog lamp assembly and bumper.

The sleeker LED headlamps stretch into the more prominent grille with new inserts while the front bumper and fog lamp housings are also revised. Other exterior highlights will more likely include a muscular bonnet with new character lines, newly designed alloy wheels, new LED tail lamps with a horizontal LED strip, an updated rear bumper, and so on.

The interior will boast new equipment and features as well. Besides a new dashboard and centre console, the 2023 Hyundai Verna could gain features like a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully-digital cluster, more upmarket surface finishes, connected tech, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based assistive and safety features, etc.

The existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines are expected to be retained and for improved fuel economy, they could be incorporated with mild-hybrid hybrid tech. The more powerful 1.4-litre turbo petrol developing 140 PS and 242 Nm is also a possibility to take on 1.5-litre turbo petrol variants of the Slavia and Virtus.