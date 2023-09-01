2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Teased For The First Time, Launch Soon

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift will go on sale soon in India with exterior and interior updates while the equipment list will gain new features

Following the launch of the Exter micro SUV, which has been well received amongst customers, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is planning to introduce the facelifted i20 in the domestic market. The updated premium hatchback has been teased for the first time revealing almost every change the front fascia will possess.

The second largest car producer in the country has also noted that it will be coming soon, meaning the market launch will be on the cards mostly this month itself. Hyundai revealed the revised i20 for Europe in May 2023 and a camouflaged test mule of the updated i20 was spotted testing for the first time in India in June.

Compared to the outgoing model, the front end gains a sleeker hexagonal grille section similar to the Euro-spec i20. However, the black grille inserts, as can be seen in the teaser, is not as aggressive. The headlamp cluster looks slightly sharper with the lighting arrangements more cohesive this time around and the Boomerang-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights add to the refreshed vibe.

The Hyundai logo has now been moved to the bonnet and the bumper becomes sharper with the presence of a lip spoiler like element and the shark-fin-like new fog lamp housings are similar to the units found in its European counterpart. The lower air intake also gains a redesign. We do expect newly designed alloy wheels and minor changes to the rear end as well.

The 2023 Hyundai i20 will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza. The latest European i20 is offered with three new colours namely Lucid Lime Metallic, Meta Blue Pearl and Lumen Grey Pearl and we can expect them to make their way to India too.

The features list will boast a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, over-the-air updates, wireless charging facility, Bose audio, etc. The existing 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.0L turbo petrol engines will be carried over.