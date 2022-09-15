2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift – 5 Things You Should Know

The new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift was spied on test in Korea and gets a number of cosmetic updates

The Maruti Suzuki rivalling Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country and offers a strong package for buyers while also boasting an elegant look and a practical cabin. The hatchback is soon due for an update and the new facelift iteration of the car was recently spotted on test in Korea with many updates.

Refreshed Design

The new Grand i10 Nios facelift will feature an updated front fascia that will be largely dominated by updated headlights, a new grille, new LED DRLs, and a stronger bumper design. The alloy wheels are also new while most of the body panels are similar to the present iteration of the car. Likewise, the rear profile also boasts an updated styling with new LED taillights and new bumpers.

Updated Cabin

Inside, the new Grand i10 Nios facelift is likely to offer a few new features, an updated colour scheme, and a new upholstery design. Currently, the new Grand i10 Nios gets features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, rear AC vents, a wireless charger, voice recognition, and a 5.3-inch digital speedometer.

Powertrain Options

Despite a major styling update, the upcoming Grand i10 Nios will continue to be offered with similar powertrain options. At present, the new Grand i10 Nios is offered with two petrol engine options – 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.2L NA petrol. The turbocharged petrol engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 100 Ps and 172 Nm respectively. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2L NA petrol engine on the other hand delivers 83 PS and 113.8 Nm. Two gearbox options will be on offer with this engine – a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Fuel Efficient CNG

In addition to this, the i10 Nios is also available with a CNG powertrain that delivers 69 PS and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. It is also offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The impressive fuel economy figures further make it a valuable option for buyers looking for a cheap-to-run and compact hatchback.

Launch Timeline

Hyundai is expected to introduce the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift in the second half of 2023 and will challenge the rivals like the Maruti Swift and Tata Tiago.