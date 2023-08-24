2023 Hyundai AURA: The Perfect Mobility Solution For Modern Indian Families

The Hyundai Aura stands out from the competition due to its exceptional features and technologies, fuel-efficient engine and captivating design

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the Aura compact sedan in early 2020, receiving positive feedback from customers all along as it became a smash hit in a short period of time. It has set a new standard in the compact sedan category with its impressive design, extensive range of features, and commendable overall performance proving Indian customers’ love for good sedans. It boasts attributes such as high fuel economy, reliability and exceptional practicality.

True to Hyundai’s tradition, the Aura compact sedan is packed with modern features and technologies, delivering excellent value for money. It offers a wide range of exterior paint schemes too. The Aura range encompasses six mono-tone colour choices. Additional conveniences include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, footwell lighting, voice recognition technology, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and a smart key with push-button start/stop functionality.

Under the hood, the well-established 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine is compliant with RDE standards and E20 fuel compatibility. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT, while the CNG variant exclusively features a five-speed MT. Notable highlights of the sub-four-meter sedan include intuitive braking capabilities and enjoyable cornering abilities.

The reliable petrol engine delivers a seamless performance, capable of covering long distances effortlessly. Its impressive fuel efficiency complements its style and substance. The Aura offers a spacious bootspace of over 400 litres and boasts sufficient ground clearance to tackle various road surfaces. Safety remains a priority in the 2023 Hyundai Aura, offering an extensive range of over 30 safety features, some of which are industry firsts.

The compact sedan comes with an unparalleled road presence, emphasized by its black-finished front grille, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty bumper design, and stylish 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that enhance its wow factor in every sense of the word. Additionally, the Aura showcases chrome-finished outer door handles, wraparound tail lamps, a rear chrome garnish, and a tastefully mounted wing spoiler on the bootlid.

The 2023 Hyundai Aura features glossy black inserts that contribute to its modern appeal. The interior also has a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, adorned with chrome accents that further enhance its premium feel. The inner door handles are subtly finished with a touch of metal, adding to the overall aesthetics.

Within the cabin, a fresh seat fabric design proudly featuring the Aura branding takes the spotlight. The spaciousness offered to both passengers and the driver is highly commendable, and the expansive view adds to its practicality for long drives. The comfort it provides is a standout feature, putting the Hyundai Aura ahead of its competitors.

The tech aspect of the 2023 Hyundai Aura is elevated with an array of advanced features. Noteworthy inclusions encompass a wireless charger, a new 3.5-inch cluster with a Multi-Info Display, a Type-C USB fast charger, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system seamlessly compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The sedan comes standard with four airbags with an option to upgrade to six, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and the presence of Tyre Pressure Monitoring System further enhances safety. The 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift presents a comprehensive package of enhancements, featuring well-crafted design, interior comfort, technological features, performance, and safety.

The latest updates contribute to its enhanced appeal in the highly competitive compact sedan segment and is definitely the best pick. It is a perfect choice for the typical Indian families wanting to own a budget-friendly compact sedan without sacrificing the premium appeal both inside and out. It is a winner in every department you think of, so are you one?