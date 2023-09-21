2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 & Dio 125 Repsol Editions Launched In India

2023 Honda Hornet Repsol Edition and Dio 125 Repsol Edition come with visual updates and new Repsol graphics

Celebrating the first-ever MotoGP race in India at Buddh International Circuit, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited has today announced the launch of the special 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. Priced at Rs. 1,40,000 for the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition and Rs. 92,300 for the Dio 125 Repsol Edition, they come with cosmetic updates to differentiate themselves from their respective regular models.

They are available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country. The Japanese manufacturer is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard and 7-year optional) on both models. Speaking of the new launches, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“Racing is the heart of Honda. The pinnacle of motorcycle racing, MotoGP, is happening in India for the first time ever and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Indian fans to witness history in the making. To further amplify their excitement, we have launched the 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. We wish the upcoming BharatGP to be a great success.”

Model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Dio 125 Repsol Edition Rs. 92,300 Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition Rs. 1,40,000

Honda is one of the premiere players in the MotoGP scene as it has won multiple accolades over decades. The 2023 Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition comes with a two-tone colour combination of Ross White and Vibrant Orange. It features a sporty front design with an edgy-looking LED headlamp and a sleek position lamp. The blacked-out dual-tip muffler adds to the overall appeal.

Other highlights are a split grab rail, wave disk brake, orange-coloured alloy wheels and the fresh new graphics that represent Honda’s rich racing legacy. The scooter is equipped with a fully digital instrument console along with Honda’s Smart Key. With no mechanical changes, the same 123.92 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant fuel-injected engine is utilised.

It develops 6.09 kW (9.25 hp) and 10.4 Nm. It also gets Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer, a 12-inch front wheel with telescopic suspension and a 3-step adjustable rear suspension. The 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition boasts an aggressive design with sporty graphics. It features a dual-tone colour (Ross White and Vibrant Orange) with Repsol racing stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels.

The motorcycle also features all LED lighting (LED headlamp, LED turn signals and X-shaped LED tail lamp), split seats and key on the tank, a digital liquid crystal instrument panel offering a host of information to the rider and comes with 5 levels of customizable brightness for better visibility at day/night. It uses a 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine.

It kicks out 12.70 kW (17 hp) and 15.9 Nm, and is equipped with a new assist slipper clutch. The Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition features dual petal disc brakes with a single-channel ABS and a monoshock rear suspension.