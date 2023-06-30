2023 Honda City Facelift To Launch In Thailand With Sportier Updates

2023 Honda City facelift will launch in Thailand on July 5 and the RS trim will get specific exterior updates thanks to a new body kit

The facelifted version of the fifth-generation Honda City will be introduced in Thailand on July 5. It is nothing but the updated City launched in India in March 2023. The image of the RS-spec Honda City facelift has been released by the brand’s Thailand division revealing the exterior updates. In its RS guise, it will come with specific enhancements pertaining to the badge.

The front fascia comprises a sleeker horizontal chrome bar, redesigned grille section with honeycomb inserts, an updated bumper with new fog lamp housings, new lower air inlet surrounded by black trim, etc. The contrast red coloured RS badge is positioned on the grille mesh. Other visual highlights are relocated reflectors, a black shark fin antenna and a black spoiler mounted on the bootlid.

You could also see the diffuser element finished in black. The RS variant is sportier courtesy of the presence of a host of black touches including the side skirts, ORVMs and lip spoiler at the front. For India, Honda did not give any prominent updates on the inside as the beige and black theme for petrol grades and an ivory and black theme for hybrid grades carried over.

For the Thai market, the Japanese auto major could offer new interior theme and upholstery changes. Under the bonnet, it will continue with the 1.0L three-pot turbo petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 122 PS and 173 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a CVT. The India-spec 1.5L VTEC petrol makes 121 PS and 145 Nm.

The 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine will also be available in Thailand, paired with an e-CVT and it gets an EV-only mode. The turbo variants will reportedly be sold with the Honda Sensing suite of assistive and safety features as standard. It will comprise adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision mitigation, lane departure warning and so on.

All the ICE-only variants will likely gain rear disc brakes as well. Courtesy of the facelift, Honda is selling ADAS tech on the manual variants of the petrol City too while new entry-level trims have also been introduced.