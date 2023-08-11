2023 Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe Launched At Rs. 73,400

Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe comes with a 10-year warranty package and is available in a total of four paint schemes

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch of the new CD 110 Dream Deluxe today in the domestic market. With a starting price of Rs. 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi), the 2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe has been made available in a total of four colour schemes namely Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Green and Black with Grey.

The affordable entry-level motorcycle comes with a 10-year warranty package (3 years standard and 7 years optional extended warranty). Talking about the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of all-new OBD2 compliant CD110 Dream Deluxe, we are excited to redefine affordability and performance in the Indian motorcycle market. This next generation motorcycle, packed with comfort, convenience and reliability, reflects HMSI’s commitment to providing unmatched value to our customers.”

The new Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe follows the launch of the Shine 100 a few months ago as the Japanese brand looks to further strengthen its commuter range. Only a couple of days ago, the SP 160 was introduced taking design inspiration from the SP series while the powertrain and frame are shared with the well-received Unicorn 160.

The CD110 Dream Deluxe is said to offer a comprehensive package of comfort, convenience, and style. It is equipped with an OBD2-compliant Fi 100 cc engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology featuring silent start with (ACG) starter motor, friction reduction tech and solenoid valve, which acts as an automatic choke system to ensure rich air-fuel mixture and provide the convenience of one time start at any point of time.

One of the key features in the Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe is the presence of tubeless tyres and an in-built Side stand engine inhibitor to prevent engine start while the side stand is engaged. It also gains a DC headlight, a two-way engine start/stop switch and a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with an equalizer.

The CBS optimizes braking performance by distributing braking force between the front and rear wheels, and it also comes with seal chain enabling less frequent adjustments and low maintenance. It has a 720 mm long seat smoothly integrated with the fuel tank and a 4Ah (MF battery) battery that can support the DC headlamp.

The viscous paper filter eliminates the need for frequent cleaning during each service and needs to be replaced after covering the total distance of 18,000 km. The design highlights are sporty graphics on the fuel tank and side cover, complemented by a new visor and front fender, chrome muffler cover and five-spoke silver alloy wheels.