2023 Honda CB300F Launched In India At Rs. 1.70 Lakh

2023 Honda CB300F now complies with BSVI stage 2 emission standards and is available in a total of three colour schemes

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced the launch of the 2023 MY CB300F complying with BSVI stage 2 emission standards. Priced highly competitively at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2023 Honda CB300F is available across all BigWing dealerships and speaking of the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“Since its launch, Honda CB300F has been a remarkable head turner. With the spirit of a true street fighter and the fine balance of performance, versatility & modernism, CB300F has fulfilled the aspirations of the next gen riders in providing unmatched style, comfort and power. The new 2023 model is further advanced with the OBD-II A engine and other modern technologies that will further elevate riding experience with punchy performance and agility on road.”

The 2023 Honda CB300F derives power from a 293 cc single-cylinder four-stroke oil-cooled fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 24.1 hp and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and a slipper and assist clutch is offered as standard.

Upon launch, the Honda CB300F was priced up to Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and later it saw a huge price drop of over Rs. 50,000. The prices have now been reduced by around Rs. 6,000 making it one of the attractive propositions in the naked streetfighter segment. It is equipped with 276 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

It also comes with golden-coloured upside-down front forks, and five-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension while Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is also available. The equipment list also comprises a fully digital instrument cluster with five levels of customisation and it displays info such as speedometer, odometer, tacho, fuel gauge, twin trip metres, gear position indicator and a clock.

The 2023 Honda CB300F features all LED lighting and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS). Retailed only in the Deluxe Pro variant, the motorcycle can be had in three paint schemes namely Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic & Mat Axis Grey Metallic.