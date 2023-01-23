2023 Honda Activa Launched At Rs. 74,536, Gets Smart Key

2023 Honda Activa 6G is available in Standard, Deluxe and Smart variants; gets smart key feature for the first time

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have today announced the launch of the 2023 Activa 6G as the Honda Smart Key technology has been introduced for the first time in the domestic market. Available in Standard, Deluxe and Smart variants, the 2023 Honda Activa 6G has a starting price of Rs. 74,536 for the Standard, Rs. 77,036 for the Deluxe and Rs. 80,537 for the Smart Key with alloy wheel variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Japanese manufacturer has made the Activa range compliant with OBD2 regulations well ahead of the April 2023 deadline. The Honda Smart Key feature incorporates Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe features. Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said,

“Being the Front Runner in Technology, HMSI has always delighted customers by providing convenience and comfort in their daily lives. In the past as well, HMSI is known for raising the bar with many technological innovations in its products like – Enhanced Smart Power (esP) technology, double lid external fuel opening system and Combi Brake System (CBS). We are here yet again with another first-in-segment feature for a two-wheeler – Honda Smart Key in Activa 2023”

The Smart Find helps in easily locating the vehicle and when the answer back button is pressed on the Honda SMART Key, all four indicators will blink twice to locate the scooter. The Smart Key System makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key. In case the system detects no activity for 20 seconds after activation, the scooter automatically gets deactivated.

If the smart key is within the range of two metres of the scooter, the rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob on the Loc Mod to the ignition position and pushing the start button without even taking the key out.

The Mapped Smart ECU acts as a security device by electronically matching (ID) between the ECU and Smart Key and thus preventing vehicle theft. The Smart Key has an immobiliser system which prevents a non-registered key from starting the scooter. The immobiliser system cannot be activated without a secure connection with the smart key.

The two-way functioning engine start/stop switch can be used to start the engine by pointing downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward. The double-lid fuel opening system accesses 18 litres of under-seat storage space while the five-in-one lock mod ensures convenience and reliability to the rider.

The large floor space enables increased luggage carrying capacity and the long wheelbase is said to ensure better ride quality. Other highlights are an LED headlamp, new alloy wheels, silver-finished grab rail, rear tail lamp with side winkers, chrome elements, 3D emblem, CBS with equaliser and three-step adjustable rear suspension, telescopic front forks, etc.

With no performance changes, the 2023 Honda Activa uses the same 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled FI engine which is OBD2 compliant. The Japanese brand says the tyres are specifically developed in-house with a new compound tech for 15 to 20 per cent reduced rolling resistance while maintaining the road grip. The six colour schemes available are Decent Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Pearl Siren Blue.