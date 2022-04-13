2023 BMW X7 Facelift Revealed With New Face & More Tech

2023 BMW X7 comes with an updated front fascia comprising a split headlamp cluster and an updated interior with new features and technologies

BMW has unveiled the facelifted X7 globally with a rather surprisingly new front fascia and split headlamp cluster that looks unique. The good news is that similar styling will be applied onto the forthcoming 7-Series, i7 and Alpina XB7. The slender light strip positioned below the bonnet is of LED DRLs doubling up as LED turn signals and below which the darkened headlamps are mounted on the bumper.

Other highlights are a wider central air intake, aluminium inlays, muscular bonnet, a pair of large kidney grilles (illuminated in xDrive40i as an option), new C-shaped LED tail lamps that stretch into the upright tailgate, an updated rear bumper, glass cover for the chrome bar connecting the tail lamps, etc. The optional M Sport pack gives rise to M-spec bumpers, skid plates, glossy black trim, dark trapezoidal tailpipes and dual-tone 21-inch wheels.

The top-of-the-line M60i gains M mirrors, an M-specific grille, quad exhaust pipes and larger 22-inch wheels. Other available options are BMW M 50 Years emblems, Shadowline trim and black or blue brake callipers. On the inside, the X7 facelift comes with a curved display boasting a 14.9-inch touchscreen with the latest iDrive 8 and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console.

The traditional gear shifter is ditched in favour of a smaller toggle function sitting alongside the rotary controller for iDrive. The updated BMW X7 also comes with an optional Digital Key Plus and it can be had as either a six- or a seven-seater. As for the performance, the entry-level xDrive40i has become more powerful as the 3.0-litre inline six-pot unit now produces 375 hp and 519 Nm (71 Nm more).

It can reach up to 540 Nm when the 48-volt mild-hybrid system kicks in for assistance and the drive is sent to all four wheels. The zero to 96 kmph acceleration time now stands at just 5.6 seconds. The performance-based M60i uses a 4.4-litre V8 engine working in tandem with a 48V mild-hybrid tech and it kicks out 523 hp and 750 Nm. It does zero to 96 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

The Alpina BX7 uses the same engine to produce between 612 hp and 630 hp and 800 Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed top speed of 290 kmph and the zero to 96 kmph time stands at just 4 seconds. The German luxury carmaker has made available a new Sprint function while the air suspension, active roll stabilization and rear-wheel steering are other notable features.