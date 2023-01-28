2023 BMW X1 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 45.90 Lakh

New-gen 2023 BMW X1 gets a slew of updates inside and out and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine

BMW India has today announced the launch of the new generation X1 in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 45.90 lakh for petrol and it goes up to Rs. 47.90 lakh for diesel (ex-showroom, introductory). The third-generation BMW X1 can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 50,000 at dealerships.

The 2023 BMW X1 continues to compete against Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40 and its deliveries will commence in March for the diesel and June for the petrol iterations. The new-gen X1 has larger proportions than the previous model as it is 53 mm longer, 24 mm wider and 44 mm taller with a longer wheelbase length of 22 mm enabling a larger boot of 500 litres.

The exterior gets a host of updates too. On the outside, it gains a larger front grille, redesigned bumper with brushed silver inserts, slimmer headlights, newly designed L-shaped LED DRLs, flush-type door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, updated LED tail lamps, revised rear bumper and so on. The sportier M Sport version comes with its share of visual changes as well.

The cabin of the 2023 BMW X1 has been through a number of revisions including a new curved infotainment screen positioned above the dash as in the latest crop of BMW vehicles, a floating centre console with less use of physical buttons, a number of storage spaces, etc. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is utilised.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 136 hp and 230 Nm while the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine delivers 150 hp and 360 Nm. Both powertrains are linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving power to only the front axle. The former is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds while the diesel variant is three-tenths faster.

The petrol version has a claimed fuel economy of 15.03 kmpl while the diesel has it at 19.23 kmpl. The equipment list comprises a fully-digital instrument console, 12-speaker audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and so on.