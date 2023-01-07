2023 BMW 7 Series, i7 Electric Sedan Launched In India

2023 BMW 7 Series comes with a brand new design language and a revised cabin in its long wheelbase configuration; i7 has a range of up to 625 km

BMW India has introduced the new 7 Series with a price tag of Rs. 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, pan India) with a brand new design philosophy and an updated interior with the addition of new features. The exterior comprises split LED headlamps, an illuminated lighting system, a prominent front kidney grille, newly designed 19-inch wheels, flush-type door handles, new LED tail lamps, revised bumpers, etc.

The interior features curved screen display found in the iX and i4 as a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive 8 tec and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console take the centre stage. Other highlights are touch-sensitive controls, an iDrive controller, a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen in different aspect ratios to play via Amazon Fire TV, 5.5-inch touchscreens on door pads at the back, ambient lighting function, a panoramic sunroof and so on.

In India, the German luxury carmaker only offers a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 380 hp and is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2023 BMW 7 Series sits on the revised CLAR architecture and is sold in an extended wheelbase format for improved comfort and a spacious cabin.

Other highlights are adaptive air suspension, an electronically controlled damping system and active steering. It will compete against the updated Audi A8 L, Lexus LS 500h and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. BMW has also launched the fully-loaded i7 electric sedan for a price of Rs. 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and is brought into the country via the CBU route.

The BMW i7 differentiates itself from its ICE sibling with a host of exterior changes including newly designed alloy wheels, signature blue accents, i badge on the prominent front grille and i7 badge at the rear. Elsewhere, the grille, headlamps, tail lamps and other visual elements stay similar to its sibling. The interior also has several commonalities.

As for the performance, the BMW i7 xDrive60 features a 101.7 kWh Li-ion battery pack and a dual electric motor setup developing 544 hp and 745 Nm sending power to all four wheels. It has a WLTP-certified range of up to 625 km and can do zero to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds before topping out at 239 kmph. It can replenish back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent using a DC fast charger in just 34 minutes.