2023 Audi Q8 e-tron First Drive Review – Fun & Plush, But Is It Practical?

2023 Audi Q8 e-tron ticks a lot of right boxes but does it have the wow factor? Find out below

The heavily updated version of the Audi Q8 e-tron has landed in India and its prices will be announced in August 2023. We drove the luxury electric vehicle recently and here is what we think about it. The e-tron solidifies its position at the head of Audi’s expanding EV lineup. Previously known simply as the e-tron, it boasts an array of improvements this time around to align with the brand’s latest EVs.

The 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron will be available in both SUV and Sportback body types upon launch featuring a larger 114 kWh battery, up from the original e-tron’s 95 kWh pack. For India, there’s also a 50 trim with a 95 kWh battery. It continues to be underpinned by the MLB Evo platform resulting in some limitations in interior space compared to purpose-built EVs.

The exterior comprises a more futuristic appearance with a new mesh grille, LED Matrix headlights, and an all-new 2D Audi logo. The front and rear bumpers sport sharper styling and the e-tron name is subtly written on various parts. Changes not only enhance aesthetics but also improve aerodynamics aiding in better handling characteristics as well.

The overall styling is a big thumbs up while the interior retains high quality build and the comfort factor deserves an appreciation too. Having 360-degree camera is a valuable new addition but for a car costing over Rs. 1.5 crore there are some apparent equipment and technologies missing. The infotainment system does take a back seat in terms of its tech.

Some of the feature highlights are a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control system, wireless smartphone charger and power-adjustable driver and co-passenger seats.

The 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron has better steering response as it weighs in quite well while the stability in three-digit speeds worth a mention. However, for a car of its price tag it could have been flashier. For instance, the cornering capabilities do not seem to be satisfactory due to the high kerb weight but the overall comfort makes it a good option for long travel taking the acclaimed air suspension into account.

The 408 hp e-motor setup deliver linear acceleration but it is not immediate as one would expect from a car of its technical specifications as its top speed is just 200 km/h. The improved regeneration extends the range up to 582 km (600 km for the Sportback) on a single charge and the 4WD nature courtesy of the twin electric motors add to its practicality.

Wrapping it all up, the new Q8 e-tron has the looks and practicality but it does not have as high sporty credentials as you would expect. Moreover, the features list could be have been lit up too to add better value.