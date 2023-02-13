2023 Audi Q3 Sportback Launched In India At Rs. 51.43 Lakh

Audi India has today announced the launch of the new Q3 Sportback in the domestic market. Priced at Rs. 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback combines practicality with elegant looks and the agile handling characteristics of a coupé – making it the first compact crossover from the brand in India.

The Audi Q3 Sportback with S Line sits at the top of the range as the Q3 Premium Plus is priced at Rs. 44.89 lakh and the Q3 Technology costs Rs. 50.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Q3 Sportback comes equipped with the renowned Quattro AWD system. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 190 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque.

Claimed to be the quickest in its segment, the 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed S Tronic transmission. Speaking of the new model, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The reckoning success of the Audi Q3, which we launched last year, has given us the impetus to introduce the new Audi Q3 Sportback, and we are confident of its success in the country.”

The exterior highlights of the new Audi Q3 Sportback are the S Line package enabling a sharper stance, a coupé-like design, LED headlamps, LED rear combination lamps with dynamic turn indicators and new five-spoke V-style 18-inch alloy wheels. It is available in five paint schemes namely Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue along with two interior colour options – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

The equipment list also boasts Audi Drive Select, Hill Start Assist, cruise control system with speed limiter, a leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, panoramic glass sunroof, ambient lighting package plus with 30 colour options, power-adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support, seat upholstery in leather/leatherette combination and rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment.

The interior comes with decorative inserts in micro-metallic silver, front door scuff plates, aluminium inserts, illuminated with the S logo, 10.1-inch MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, 10-speaker audio, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, parking aid plus with reversing camera, gesture-controlled tailgate, six airbags, TPMS, etc.

Audi offers a complimentary 2+3 years extended warranty for a limited period and it includes 5 years RSA. Buyers have the option to extend it up to 7 years and roadside assistance up to 10 years. They also have the option to buy periodic maintenance and comprehensive maintenance packages for 7 years of coverage.