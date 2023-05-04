2023 Acer FASTER Awards Come To A Grand Close, Winners Announced

2023 Acer FASTER Awards saw TVS Ronin and Hyundai Tucson crowned Bike and Car Of The Year respectively; winners announced In Gurugram

The second edition of the FASTER Awards has come to a close as the winners have been announced at the Orana Conventions in Gurugram, hosted by TV Host and Emcee Ravin Kundu. The TVS Ronin has been crowned as the Acer FASTER Awards’ 2023 Bike of the Year while Hyundai Tucson grabbed the Acer FASTER Awards 2023 Car of the Year.

The grand ceremony witnessed multiple awards being presented to the best the automotive industry had to offer as the two- and four-wheeler manufacturers came to the fore to celebrate one of the largest auto markets in the world. The best PR agencies, Corporate Communications Teams and Automotive Personalities have also been recognised for the Calendar Year 2022.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been awarded as the Premium Car of the Year while the Kia EV6 took honours in the EV of the Year category and the fifth generation Honda City e:HEV grabbed Auto Tech of the Year. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) at Mahindra Group has been recognised as the Industry Personality of the Year for 2022.

The young sensation, Jehan Daruvala, (F2 Driver & Reserve Driver – Mahindra Racing Formula E Team) took home the Motorsport Personality of the Year award. The second largest car producer in the country, Hyundai Motor India Limited, received CSR Initiatives of the Year and the Corporate Communications Team of the Year went to the industry-leading Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

First Partners have been recognised as the PR Team of the Year and the best Auto Ad Campaign of the Year went to Tata Kaziranga Edition. The jury comprises the industry-best journalists in the electronic media space: Ayush Jain – Editor, Indian Torque; Amit Chhangani – Editor, Motoroids; Gaurav Yadav – Editor, GaadiWaadi; Jobo Kuruvilla – Editor, DriveSpark; Narendra Sharma – Editor, GearFliQ, Rohit Khurana – Editor, CarblogIndia and Roshan Joseph – Editor, Pilot on Wheels.

Speaking at the Acer FASTER Awards 2023, Amit Chhangani, the Editor of Motoroids and the Chairman of FASTER said, “At FASTER, we believe that it’s important to bring together people from the online automotive media who believe in authentic, well-researched content to differentiate them from the sensationalists and misinformation mongers. With time, we wish to bring more and more quality online automotive publications in our fold and will keep working towards doing our bit in offering our audience vetted, reliable information they can trust. Together, we believe we can make the internet a safe, productive and better place.”