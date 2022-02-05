2022 Yamaha Nmax 155 (R15-Based Scooter) Unveiled With Updates

For 2022, Yamaha has rolled out new colour schemes for the Nmax 155, but the rest of the scooter remains completely unchanged

Yamaha has launched the 2022 Nmax 155 in the Indonesian market, and the updated scooter will soon make its way to other international markets as well. With the latest update, the Japanese manufacturer has introduced two new colour options for the Nmax 155 – Matte Green and Metallic Red – with absolutely no other changes.

On the Matte Green version, the scooter gets premium-looking golden-finished alloy wheels, while on the Matte Red version, black alloy wheels are offered. The following colour options have been carried forward from the 2021 model – Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte White. The maxiscooter-inspired design remains untouched, and the scooter looks quite sporty.

The front apron is relatively wide and bulky, but it gives the Nmax an aerodynamic look. The LED headlight is integrated into the apron, and we also see a tall but low-set front visor here. The footwell is divided by the underbone frame, but there is generous space for the rider’s feet, while the pillion gets footpegs.

The side body panels are sleek-looking, while the tail is flat and stubby. The seat is a single-piece stepped unit, and there’s a bulky grab handle at the back for the pillion. Also, the exhaust looks quite sporty. The suspension system consists of a pair of telescopic forks at the front and twin preload-adjustable shockers at the rear.

Disc brakes are offered on both wheels of the scooter, which provide good stopping power. Other features on offer include a fully-digital instrument console, (with smartphone connectivity via Y-connect), keyless start (with immobiliser), a 12V charging socket, idle start/stop system, dual-channel ABS, and traction control.

Yamaha Nmax 155 is powered by the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as YZF-R15. However, this powerplant has been detuned to generate 15.36 PS and 13.9 Nm on the scooter, and it comes mated to a CVT.

Yamaha Nmax 155 is available in three variants in Indonesia – Standard, Connected, and Connected with ABS – priced at IDR 30.7 million (INR 1.59 lakh), IDR 31.95 million (INR 1.65 lakh), and IDR 34.8 million (INR 1.80 lakh), respectively.