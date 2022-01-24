2022 Yamaha FZ 25 Launched In India At Rs. 1.38 Lakh

2022 Yamaha FZ 25 gets two new colour schemes namely Matte Copper and Matte Black, and it remains unchanged mechanically

Following the leaks, Yamaha Motor India has today announced the launch of the 2022 FZ 25 in the domestic market and it has a starting price of Rs. 1,38,800 and it goes up to Rs. 1,43,300 for the FZS 25 variant (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The FZ 25 is one of the affordable quarter-litre motorcycles available in the market and a new colour scheme has been introduced.

From this month, the 2022 Yamaha FZ 25 comes with a new Matte Copper shade and a Matte Black colour scheme while the regular Metallic Black and Racing Blue paint themes continue to be offered. This is basically a Model Year update with the inclusion of new colours to stretch the lifespan of the existing motorcycle and no mechanical changes are implemented as well.

As for the performance, the naked motorcycle stays put with the 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 20.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. Back in September 2021, the MotoGP Edition of the FZ 25 debuted in India.

The features of the 2022 Yamaha FZ 25 continues to have a negative LCD instrument console, a side stand engine cut-off switch, side-mounted exhaust system with a heat shield, an aggressive face with a sharp-looking LED headlamp, LED Daytime Running Lights, muscular fuel tank shrouds, split black seat setup, knuckle guards, a short windscreen, blacked-out body panels, etc.

The new Matte Copper colour theme features orange coloured fuel tank finish and a similar treatment can be seen on the upper part of the knuckle guard, side panels below the pillion with grey-finished split grab rails, copper finish to the multi-spoke alloy wheels, headlamp housing, front fender, etc.

Due to higher localisation, Yamaha reduced the prices of the FZ 25 by up to Rs. 19,300 by the middle of last year and it did help in giving an aggressive price point against the likes of Bajaj Dominar 250. The 2022 Yamaha FZ 25 also takes on Bajaj Pulsar F250 costing around Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Some of the other highlights in the FZ 25 are front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock suspension with preload adjustability, etc. Up next, the Japanese manufacturer is expected to launch the updated MT-15 with a dual-channel ABS system and other minor changes.