2022 Volkswagen Virtus Vs Ciaz, Verna, Slavia, City – Price Comparison

Here, we have a price comparison between the new Volkswagen Virtus and its rivals – Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz

Volkswagen has finally launched the Virtus sedan in India as a replacement for Vento. The latter was first introduced in our market back in 2010, and has stayed virtually unchanged since. VW Virtus is expected to reinvigorate consumer interest in sedans, and considering all that’s on offer, it surely seems to have the potential for that.

Volkswagen Virtus is priced between Rs. 11.22 lakh to Rs. 15.72 lakh for the 1.0L petrol variants. The sedan gets a 1.5L petrol engine as well, but on a single variant – GT Plus – which is priced at Rs. 17.92 lakh. These are just the introductory prices, and will likely be revised in the coming months.

Its cousin – Skoda Slavia – is also available with two powertrain options – a 1.0 L petrol engine and a 1.5L petrol engine. The 1.0L variants are priced from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 15.79 lakh. As for the 1.5L variants, the prices range from Rs. 16.79 lakh to Rs. 18.39 lakh.

VW Virtus Skoda Slavia Maruti Ciaz Rs. 11.22 lakh (Comfortline) Rs. 10.99 lakh (1.0 Active MT) Rs. 8.99 lakh (Sigma) Rs. 12.98 lakh (Highline), Rs. 14.28 lakh (Highline AT) Rs. 12.69 lakh (1.0 Ambition MT), Rs. 13.89 lakh (1.0 Ambition AT) Rs. 9.63 lakh (Delta), Rs. 10.84 lakh (Delta AT) Rs. 14.42 lakh (Topline), Rs. 15.72 lakh (Topline AT) Rs. 13.99 lakh (1.0 Style Non-sunroof MT) Rs. 9.99 lakh (Zeta), Rs. 11.19 lakh (Zeta AT) Rs. 17.92 lakh (GT Plus DSG) Rs. 14.39 lakh (1.0 Style MT), Rs. 15.79 lakh (1.0 Style AT) Rs. 10.79 lakh (Alpha), Rs. 11.98 lakh (Alpha AT) – Rs. 16.79 lakh (1.5 Style MT), Rs. 18.39 lakh (1.5 Style DSG) Rs. 10.89 lakh (S)

Maruti Ciaz is the most affordable model in this segment. Its price starts from Rs. 8.99 lakh, and goes up to Rs. 11.98 lakh. The Maruti sedan is only available with a 1.5L NA petrol engine option, with mild-hybrid assistance to boost efficiency.

The price of Honda City ranges from Rs. 11.46 lakh to Rs. 15.21 lakh for the petrol variants, while the diesel variants are priced from Rs. 13.06 lakh to Rs. 15.41 lakh. Its hybrid (e:HEV) version is much more expensive, with a price tag of Rs. 19.50 lakh.

Honda City (petrol variants) Hyundai Verna (petrol variants) Rs. 11.46 lakh (V MT), Rs. 12.86 lakh (V CVT) Rs. 9.41 lakh (E) Rs. 12.92 lakh (VX MT), Rs. 14.22 lakh (VX CVT) Rs. 9.81 lakh (S Plus) Rs. 13.91 lakh (ZX MT), Rs. 15.21 lakh (ZX CVT) Rs. 11.24 lakh (SX), Rs. 12.46 lakh (SX CVT) Rs. 19.50 lakh (ZX Sensing e:HEV) Rs. 13.06 lakh (SX Opt), Rs. 14.31 lakh (SX Opt CVT) – Rs. 14.36 lakh (SX Opt turbo)

Honda City (diesel variants) Hyundai Verna (diesel variants) Rs. 13.06 lakh (V MT) Rs. 11.0 lakh (S Plus) Rs. 14.42 lakh (VX MT) Rs. 12.45 lakh (SX), Rs. 13.60 lakh (SX AT) Rs. 15.41 lakh (ZX MT) Rs. 14.30 lakh (SX Opt), Rs. 15.45 lakh (SX Opt AT)

As for Hyundai Verna, the price varies between Rs. 9.41 lakh and Rs. 14.36 lakh for the petrol variants. The diesel variants of the Hyundai sedan are priced from Rs. 11.0 lakh to Rs. 15.45 lakh.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi