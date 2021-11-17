2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Unveiled With A Raft Of Updated Inside & Out

2022 Volkswagen T-Roc comes with a host of cosmetic and interior updates alongside gaining new features; no performance changes made

Volkswagen has revealed 2022 model year updates for the T-Roc as the whole range has received notable revisions. Up front, the T-Roc, T-Roc R and the Cabriolet have received redesigned headlamps connected by a lighting strip and it runs across the grille section for the variants equipped with the matrix headlamps as an option.

Other models boast LED headlamps with the absence of a light bar. Other exterior highlights of the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc are vertically positioned fog lamps, restyled and tinted tail lamps with LED graphics, revised rear bumper, newly designed alloy wheels with sizes ranging between 16 and 19 inches, etc. The performance-sped T-Roc R also gets its share of cosmetic updates.

It gains vertically aligned LED Daytime Running Lights, silver-finished ORVM caps, a spoiler at the rear, Akrapovic exhaust, different front and rear bumpers, black finished headlamps, and a set of 18-inch Jerez alloy wheels. The cabin of the 2022 VW T-Roc features an assortment of changes as well including a new soft-touch dashboard in place of the hard plastic material used.

The equipment list comprises an eight-inch fully digital instrument console, a large floating touchscreen infotainment system of varying sizes such as 6.5-inch, 8-inch and 9.2-inch, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel borrowed from Golf, leather seat upholstery, cruise control, engine start/stop button, etc.

Another new addition is the IQ.Drive Travel Assist system enabling updated lane assist tech and predictive cruise control systems with park assist system as standard. With no mechanical changes, the updated T-Roc comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine developing 110 hp and a 1.5-litre TSI generating 150 hp.

The bigger 2.0-litre TSI engine kicks out 190 hp and is available with an all-wheel-drive system. A 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel delivers 115 hp or 150 hp, and the R version utilised a 2.0-litre turbo four-pot engine pumping out 296 hp maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. We can expect the updated T-Roc to launch in India sometime next year and a new midsize sedan will also debut in 2022.