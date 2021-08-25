2022 Volkswagen Jetta Sheds Veils With Slight Updates

The updated 2020 Volkswagen has been finally unveiled, and here are all the details that you should know

In the USA, Volkswagen has taken the covers off the 2022 Jetta and Jetta GLI. The 2022 Jetta features a host of changes to its design and powertrains with this update. While these changes are minor, they surely are noticeable. For the nose, Jetta uses a new grille now with some extra chrome slats for added bling.

The silhouette remains the same, but Volkswagen has fitted a set of new alloy wheels which add some freshness to its side profile. The rear fascia sees the addition of a revised bumper with a new diffuser. The latter features a honeycomb mesh pattern on the GLI trim, along with a dual-tip exhaust muffler and some red accents.

For the inside, the 2022 Jetta gets new seats and upholstery options. Besides, a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, an all-digital instrument cluster, and a new gear shifter knob can be seen on the interior. The German marque has also updated the safety kit this time.

Onboard, the refreshed Jetta gets automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert and more. Changes to the powertrain are also apparent. The Jetta now gets a 1.5L TSI petrol motor that is capable of developing 158 Bhp of peak power and 249 Nm of max torque. The engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission. This motor is also used on other Volkswagen cars, like the T-Roc and Taigun.

The expensive GLI variant, on the other hand, sources power from a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor. It dishes out 228 Bhp against 349 Nm. Transmission choices for this motor include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The new 2022 Volkswagen Jetta will retail in a total of 4 trim levels. However, a new Sport trim is introduced this time, which will replace the R-line grade seen on the outgoing model. The entry-level ‘S’ trim will remain as is. The brand has not announced prices as of now. According to Volkswagen, the 2022 Jetta will reach the showroom floors in the USA by late 2021 itself.