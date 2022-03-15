2022 TVS Jupiter ZX Launched With SmartXonnect & Voice Assist

The updated TVS Jupiter is the only 110cc scooter in India to offer voice assist, and it also gets a full-digital instrument console with connected tech

TVS Motor Company has updated its popular 110cc scooter – Jupiter – with some cool new features. The top-spec ‘ZX’ variant of TVS Jupiter now gets a fully digital instrument console, with SmartXonnect connectivity. This Bluetooth-enabled tech allows riders to pair their scooters with their smartphone via the TVS Connect smartphone app (available on Android and iOS).

SmartXonnect system also gets interactive voice commands, which can be activated through Bluetooth headphones, wired headphones, or a Bluetooth-equipped helmet. The response of the voice commands will be seen on the instrument console, or it can be heard through Bluetooth headphones. Other connected features on offer include navigation, call/SMS alerts, etc.

TVS Jupiter ZX also comes equipped with intelliGO technology (idle start-stop system), along with i-TOUCHstart with an integrated starter-generator system. Other than that, it also gets an LED headlight, a 2-litre glovebox with a smartphone charger, a 21-litre underseat storage, a front disc brake, combined braking system, etc.

Other changes include Silver Oak paint on the inner panels, which look extremely cool and help differentiate the top-spec variant from the rest of the lineup. A dual-tone seat with a new pattern is also available here, and to improve pillion comfort, a rear backrest is also offered.

Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged. TVS Jupiter continues to draw power from a 109.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This powerplant is good for a peak power of 7.88 PS (at 7,500 rpm) and a maximum torque of 8.8 Nm (at 5,500 rpm). Transmission duties are handled by a CVT, which is a twist-and-go system.

TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect is priced at Rs. 80,973 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). There are two new colour options available on this variant, namely Matte Black and Copper Brown. Jupiter 110 is the best-selling scooter in the brand’s range, and these new features up the desirability factor even higher.