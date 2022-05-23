2022 TVS iQube All Major Changes – New Vs Old Comparison

TVS iQube was recently updated for 2022, and here, we have a brief comparison between the new and the old version of the electric scooter

The 2022 TVS iQube was launched in India recently, with plenty of updates. The changes are fairly substantial, and here, we take a look at them. The biggest update is the availability of larger battery options. The new iQube gets a 3.04 kWh battery on the standard and ‘S’ variants, while the ‘ST’ variant comes with an even larger 4.56 kWh battery. The older model was powered by a smaller 2.25 kWh battery pack.

The electric motor, however, is the same as before. It has a continuous power rating of 3 kW (peak power output of 4.4 kW) and a maximum torque rating of 140 Nm. The scooter can go to 40 kmph from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds, and its top speed is 78 kmph. A reverse drive mode is also available, which makes parking the scooter easy.

The equipment list has seen a few changes too. The standard variant gets the same 5-inch instrument console as before. The S variant gets a larger 7-inch instrument console, with a 5-way joystick to navigate the menus and apps. The ST variant also has a 7-inch screen with joystick control, but this is a touchscreen unit.

TVS SmartXonnect system has been updated to offer more functionality than before, and the top ‘ST’ variant even gets Alexa support. The underseat storage space on the standard and S variants is the same as before – 17 litres – but the ST trim gets a larger 32-litre underseat storage.

The braking system remains unchanged – 220mm disc at the front and 130mm at the rear – and a parking brake is available. The suspension system is also the same as before, consisting of telescopic front forks at the front and twin hydraulic rear shockers. However, the rear suspension on the S and ST variants is adjustable.

TVS iQube – New vs Old Specifications 2022 TVS iQube (New) Old TVS iQube Electric battery 3.04 kWh (standard & S) / 4.56 kWh (ST) 2.25 kWh Max. power 3 kW rated continuous power (4.4 kW peak power) 3 kW rated continuous power (4.4 kW peak power) Max. torque 140 Nm 140 Nm Claimed real-world range 100 km (standard & S) / 145 km (ST) 75 km

Also, while the older model came with a 500 kW charger, the new one gets more power charger options. The standard and S variants of the new TVS iQube are compatible with 650 kW and 950 kW chargers, while the ST variant is compatible with 950 kW and 1,500 kW chargers! Surprisingly, the new model is more affordable too!

TVS iQube – New vs Old price comparison (New Delhi prices, after FAME II subsidies) Price 2022 TVS iQube (New) Old TVS iQube Standard Rs. 98,564 Rs. 1,00,777 S Rs. 1,08,690 – ST To be announced –

It is also worth noting that the older version was only offered in a White colour option, while the new one has multiple colour options. The standard variant gets Shining Red, Titanium Grey Glossy, and Pearl White. The S variant gets Mercury Grey Glossy, Mint Blue, Lucid Yellow, and Copper Bronze Glossy. The ST variant is available in Starlight Blue Glossy, Titanium Grey Matte, Coral Sand Glossy, and Copper Bronze Matte.