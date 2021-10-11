2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched – Five Key Things To Know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a couple of segment-first features and a special edition along with other feature updates

TVS Motor Company is certainly on a roll this year as a number of new products have been introduced. Over the last two months, the 2021 Apache RR310 debuted with custom kits, the all-new Raider 125 brought the brand back into the 125 cc space, and the all-new Jupiter 125 sets its sights on the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Maestro Edge 125.

Earlier this year, the Hosur-based manufacturer upped the performance figures of the Apache RTR 160 4V and is currently the most powerful model in its segment. It is worth noting that the Apache RTR 200 4V gained a substantial update in late 2020 with the presence of three ride modes and adjustable levers, and an almost similar formula has been applied to its smaller sibling. Here are the five key things you should know about the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V:

1. Special Edition:

TVS new Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition comes with segment-first adjustable clutch and brake levers, and to differentiate itself from the regular model, an exclusive matte black colour has been introduced with red alloy wheels as in the RR 310. It also gains a new seat pattern and the Bluetooth connectivity is offered as standard on it.

2. New Headlamp:

Perhaps the most distinctive of visual differences arrives in the form of TVS of a new LED headlamp assembly where the signature DRL continues to glow and resultantly the eccentric eyebrow LED Daylight Running Lights have been ditched. The new Front Position Lamp (FPL) functions with both the low and high beams.

3. Ride Modes, Adjustable Suspension and Other Updates:

Another segment-first feature is the availability of three riding modes namely Rain, Urban and Sport as in Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RR 310. Other highlights include the addition of a gear position indicator on the LCD instrument cluster and a radial rear tyre (except base variant). The top-spec trim now gains SmartXonnect Bluetooth compatibility.

4. Performance:

With no performance changes, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to use the 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 17.63 hp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque. The naked range is retailed in Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black colour schemes.

5. Price:

Sold across Rear Drum, Single Disc, Rear Disc with Bluetooth and Special Edition, the prices have been increased by around Rs. 3,500. The entry-level trim costs Rs. 1,15,265, rear disc at Rs. 1,17,350, rear disc with BT at Rs. 1,20,050 and Rs. 1,21,372 for the Special Edition.