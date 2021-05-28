2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Engine Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 will likely be offered with a new 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo-petrol engine producing 415 PS as well as a 3.3-litre V6 turbo diesel motor that makes 306 PS

Toyota has been working on a new-gen version of the Land Cruiser SUV for quite some time now, and ahead of its debut, a lot of information about the upcoming SUV has already been leaked online. This information includes its design, dimensions, and most recently, the engine specifications as well.

The details have been made available by an Instagram account by the name of Land.Cruiser.300, and it has been revealed that powering the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 will be V6 turbo-petrol and diesel engines, replacing the V8 engines seen under the hood of the outgoing LC200 Series.

The Land Cruiser LC200 was offered with a choice of V8 petrol engine ranging between 4.6- and 5.7-litres, as well as a 4.5-litre V8 turbo diesel option. A few markets also got the option of a 4.0-litre V6 petrol unit. However, the leaked document reveals that the LC300 will be offered with a new 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo-petrol engine that makes 415 PS of max power along with 650 Nm of peak torque.

Also on offer will be a 3.3-litre V6 turbo diesel engine producing 306 PS power and a massive 700 Nm torque. The 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine on the LC200 puts out 386 PS and 544 Nm, while the 4.5-litre V8 diesel makes up to 272 PS and 650 Nm, which means that the figures have been drastically improved.

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is expected to come equipped with a four-wheel-drive system as standard. On the feature front, the SUV could get LED headlamps, 20-inch wheels, 20-inch wheels, a torque-sensing limited slip differential, leather upholstery, powered and ventilated seats, powered tailgate, a fingerprint scanner, selectable terrain modes, adaptive suspension, four-zone climate control, rear-seat entertainment package, 360-degree camera, a 3D terrain view monitor and an underbody camera too.

The safety kit will likely include equipment like Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 driver aids that adds radar cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and autonomous braking, as well as other electronic aids.