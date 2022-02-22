2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift To Likely Launch In Late March

2022 Toyota Glanza will more likely be introduced next month with heavy exterior and interior updates while the features list will be more advanced

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch the heavily updated version of the Glanza premium hatchback towards the end of next month. The Glanza is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the donor is subjected to a major makeover inside and out. It will go on sale tomorrow in the domestic market.

The Toyota Glanza and Urban Crusier (rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza) combined to record more than one lakh sales milestone recently and both will gain new versions sooner rather than later. The 2022 Toyota Glanza will be equipped with a redesigned exterior and interior while the features list will be upgraded substantially in a similar fashion to the new Baleno.

Except for the badge swapping exercise, we do not expect any big changes in the facelifted Glanza compared to the new version of its donor. However, the changes of Toyota opting for a different looking headlamp cluster, bumpers and wheels do exist. Compared to the existing Glanza, the interior will boast a new dashboard, centre console, and instrument cluster.

As for the performance, it will share the engine with the new Baleno as the 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine with idle start/stop technology will be utilised. It will generate a maximum power output of around 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.

It will have the same dimensions as the Baleno facelift with an overall length of 3,990 mm, width of 1,745 mm and height of 1,500 mm with the wheelbase length standing at 2,520 mm. The claimed fuel efficiency figures will more likely be identical at 22.35 kmpl and 22.94 kmpl for MT and AMT variants respectively.

The structure will also likely be reinforced for improved build quality. The features list will gain a nine-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, HUD, cruise control, six airbags, 360-degree camera, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, Arkamys audio, rear air conditioning vents, etc.