2022 Toyota Glanza Explained In Detail In A Walkaround Video

2022 Toyota Glanza comes with a number of updates inside and out; powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Glanza premium hatchback in its new avatar a few days ago and is priced at Rs. 6.39 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It follows the launch of the facelifted Baleno, the donor of the Glanza and several changes have been made inside and out.

The 2022 Toyota Glanza has begun reaching showrooms across the country and deliveries are expected to commence soon. Compared to the previous Glanza, which was launched in 2019, the new version gets a host of enhancements visually making it more attractive than the latest Baleno in many people’s eyes and here we have linked a walkaround video for you to decide.

The exterior boasts a more prominent front grille with a horizontal chrome trim connecting the sharper headlights and a pair of L-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights are also available. Elsewhere you could find a muscular bonnet structure, revised bumper with C-shaped chrome housing, wider central air intake, two-tone alloy wheels and so on.

The rear gets new wraparound LED tail lamps, a high-mounted stop lamp, integrated spoiler, tweaked boot with a thick chrome line covering its width and an updated bumper. It remains similar to the old model proportionally and in line with the exterior, the cabin gains a host of updates as well pertaining to comfort, convenience and safety.

The interior features a new layered dashboard with a piano black trim in the middle, an updated instrument console with a large MID, a heads-up display, 360-degree camera system, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, push-button start/stop, rear AC vents, steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

As for the performance, a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine develops a maximum power of 89 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The motor is linked with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT ditching the CVT. The improved safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, and more.

Our walkaround video shows the G variant of the new Glanza and it has main features such as side and curtain airbags, LED projector headlamps, reversing camera, rear washer wiper, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear AC vents, front armrest, telescopic steering, auto headlights, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, full-colour MID, split rear seatback, height-adjustable driver seat, etc.