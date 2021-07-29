2022 Toyota Fortuner & Innova Hybrid Likely On The Cards

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is expected to be introduced sometime in 2022 with a host of new technologies, a hybrid powertrain and new EPS

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the facelifted Fortuner earlier this year in the Indian market with notable updates inside and out while the fully-loaded Fortuner Legender made its way to India for the first time. The significant update was to the 2.8-litre diesel engine as the GD series mill’s power and torque outputs had gotten higher to 204 PS and 500 Nm just as in the Southeast Asian model.

The Fortuner has the Ford Endeavour as its main rival domestically and the American SUV is due a big upgrade next year with styling influenced by the latest F-series pickup trucks. Toyota, on the other hand, is widely reported to be working on the next-generation Fortuner as well and it could get huge revisions compared to the existing model.

The current generation seven-seater has been in the business for nearly half a decade and it continues to lead the segment ahead of Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4. However, the Japanese manufacturer may try to up the ante with the next generation Fortuner with an assortment of changes on the outside as well as inside.

It is said to make its global debut sometime next year and could be based on the updated version of the ladder frame chassis that also underpins the Hilux pickup truck. The iMV architecture could be subjected to a number of improvements to elevate the off-roading characteristics and on-road behaviours of the full-sized SUV.

However, there is no official statement on the next-gen Fortuner yet. It will reportedly get a new EPS (Electric Power Steering) for improved steering feedback and manoeuvrability while the safety and assistive technologies will likely be upgraded big time. It could get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connectivity based features, electronically controlled VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), a sunroof, etc.

Under the bonnet, the diesel engine could gain hybrid technology and the similar powertrain may also power the Innova Crysta in the near future. With stringent emission standards prevailing across the globe, Toyota could utilise the hybrid tech to improve the overall driving range.