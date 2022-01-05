2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Teased In India; Launch Soon

2022 Toyota Camry will launch soon in India with an updated exterior and interior; no performance changes are expected

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today released a teaser video for the updated Camry Hybrid and is scheduled to arrive soon in India. The teaser gives a sneak peek of the upcoming sedan that is endorsed: “Feels Like Going From Zero To Breath-Taking In The Blink Of An Eye”. Currently, the Camry Hybrid is priced at Rs. 41.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in a single variant.

The latest generation Toyota Camry Hybrid debuted back in January 2019 in India and the upcoming model will help in extending the lifespan of the existing version. In the European market, the updated Camry Hybrid was introduced in November 2020 with notable updates mainly on the outside. The exterior comprises a restyled front fascia with an updated grille and bumper section.

The horizontal lower grille bars can be bought in black or dark grey colour in Europe and it extends into the sides giving a wider stance. Other exterior highlights are a set of newly designed 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels while the all-new Deep Metal Grey colour scheme can be seen in the teaser as well. The LED taillights have also gained a minor update.

On the inside, the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and is moved slightly higher up on the dashboard for better ergonomics. It features physical buttons and dials for ease of use and has faster software and a more intuitive screen.

We do expect all of these changes to be part of the India-spec version as well. The equipment list boasts beige or black leather seat upholstery with herringbone pattern perforations to give access to seat ventilation. It also gets black seats with fabric inserts and the dashboard is done up in Black Engineered Wood and Titanium Line pattern.

The Japanese auto major has improved the Toyota Safety Sense suite in the 2022 Camry Hybrid with the inclusion of an updated Pre-Collision System. It enables daytime oncoming vehicle detection, Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Turn Assistance, updated Lane Trace Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, etc.

With no performance changes, the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine works in tandem with an electric motor to generate a combined power output of 215 bhp.