2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched In India At Rs. 41.70 Lakh

2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with cosmetic updates and interior changes while the 2.5-litre petrol/hybrid powertrain remains the same

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the launch of the updated Camry Hybrid in the Indian market with cosmetic updates and interior changes. Priced at Rs. 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid can be booked at the nearest authorised dealership or through the brand’s official website.

It comes with a standard warranty of eight years or 1.60 lakh km, whichever comes first. The exterior gains a redesigned chrome front grille, refreshed bumper and the 18-inch alloy wheel design is brand new as well. For 2022, the Japanese manufacturer has introduced a new Metal Stream Metallic colour scheme along with new LED rear combination lights and brake lights with black base extension.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The Camry Hybrid is an amazing amalgamation of power and luxury that has been designed to provide seamless driving experience to our customers. At the same time, it has been designed for a greener and sustainable future as the self-charging hybrid technology delivers a unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, acceleration, and lower emissions.”

The interior features a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a nine-speaker Bose audio system while the design of the instrument panel ornamentation has also been refreshed with a black engineered wood effect film having a composite pattern.

Besides the new colour scheme, the updated Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black and Burning Black shades. With no mechanical changes, the premium sedan continues to use the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor.

The hybrid system enables a combined power output of 218 PS and Toyota offers three drive modes namely Eco, Normal and Sport. The equipment list also boasts ventilated front seats, sequential paddle shifters, ten-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless smartphone charger, HUD, power-assisted rear sunshade, audio and AC controls on a capacitive touch panel, three-zone automatic climate control, nine airbags, park assist with back guide monitor, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold Function, TPMS, etc.