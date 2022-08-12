2022 Tata Safari Facelift Spotted; To Likely Get ADAS, 360 Deg Camera

2022 Tata Safari is expected to go on sale in the coming months with minor cosmetic updates and the inclusion of features such as ADAS

Tata Motors is currently developing an updated version of the Safari in the domestic market. The homegrown auto major introduced the Safari in early 2021 and it has been decently received by customers. It is essentially the six- and seven-seater take on the Harrier midsize SUV and is powered by a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced turbocharged four-pot diesel engine.

The spy shots of the 2022 Tata Safari have already started emerging on the internet and they reveal a minor exterior change. The front fascia comprises a redesigned grille as the signature tri-arrow pattern is replaced by rectangular elements accented in silver. The revision makes the Safari look similar to the Harrier. The rear gets a black finished bumper insert this time around.

While the Harrier competes against a host of midsize SUVs in the Indian market, the Safari takes on the three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. With growing competition, and manufacturers lining up updates one after the other, the Safari will gain a number of key features and technologies to address its rivals.

The Hector is gearing up to get a facelift sooner rather than later while the updated version of the Alcazar is expected to reach India sometime next year with ADAS-based driver assistive and safety features. The 2022 Tata Safari will more likely receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system with more advanced iRA-based connectivity features.

In addition, the chances of it gaining a 360-degree camera system are high and the test prototype suggests the same as the Outside Rear View Mirrors had cameras mounted on them. Another key technology that is expected to be available is the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) as features such as blind spot alert, lane keep assistance, autonomous emergency braking, cross-traffic alert, etc are likely.

If it gets ADAS, the Safari will become the first Tata passenger car to be equipped with such a feature. An all-new petrol engine has long been rumoured as well but we will have to wait and see what really pans out.