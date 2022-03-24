2022 Tata Nexon EV With 400 Km Range Likely Launch Next Month

2022 Tata Nexon EV is expected to get a larger battery pack capable of having a claimed range of around 400 km on a single charge

Tata Motors is working on a long-range version of the Nexon EV in the Indian market and it has already been spotted testing on public roads a few times. It is expected to go on sale next month and Tata has scheduled a virtual press meet on April 6 and it could be for the launch of the updated Nexon EV but no official details are known yet.

We will keep you posted on all the happenings when we get more information and here we have listed you all the important bits regarding the 2022 Tata Nexon EV. The electrified SUV made its local debut in early 2020 and it quickly emerged as the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in the country and it currently leads the way in flying colours with seemingly no real competition.

The spy pictures do indicate that the updated Tata Nexon EV won’t have any substantial cosmetic revisions but we can expect new colour schemes and upholstery changes along with new technologies to be part of the package. The front fascia will continue to have sharp projector headlights with LED DRLs, front bumper having the signature tri-arrow pattern, etc. It could get a set of newly designed alloy wheels as well while the same X2 platform will continue to be utilised. As for the performance, a larger 40 kWh battery pack will do the propelling duties and it could increase the kerb weight by 100 kilograms. The presence of disc brakes on all four wheels will aid in better stopping power.

It will have to be waited and seen whether the existing 30.2 kWh version will be sold alongside or not. To accommodate the battery pack, changes to the floor pan will be made with some compromises to the trunk space. The claimed driving range is expected to be around 400 km on a single charge for the larger battery pack and thus the real-world range could stand around 320 km. It could offer 3.3 kW and 6.6 kW AC charging options and selectable brake energy regeneration modes are of high possibility for improved range. It may also get ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and the price range could become costlier by Rs. 3.5 lakh.