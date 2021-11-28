2022 Suzuki S-Cross Officially Unveiled – Top 5 Highlights

The new-generation Suzuki S-Cross recently made its global debut, and here, we detail the top five things we found the most interesting about it

Suzuki has officially revealed the second-generation S-Cross internationally, and the new SUV is set to go on sale in Europe soon. Maruti Suzuki currently has no plans to bring this new-gen model to India, as a new midsize SUV is already in development. With the generation change, the S-Cross has seen plenty of major updates, although a few features and details remain unchanged over the older model.

We took a thorough look at the new-gen Suzuki S-Cross, and here, we’ve listed the top five highlights of the updated SUV.

1. Sharp extremely styling

The design of the new-gen S-Cross has been completely revamped. At the front, we see a pair of sleek headlamps and a large grille. The side profile looks boxier than before, with thicker plastic cladding adding more muscle to the design. At the rear, it gets a pair of quirky-looking LED taillights. The bumpers on both ends get faux bash plates, and fake roof rails are also present here. The new S-Cross looks more SUV-ish compared to the low-slung previous-gen model.

2. Premium interior design

The new S-Cross gets a restyled interior as well. The dashboard looks thoroughly modern now, complete with a free-standing 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an updated instrument cluster. However, the switchgear, steering wheel, and gear selector are the same as before.

3. Powerful engine

Suzuki has carried over the 1.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine from the previous model. This motor is brilliant though, capable of generating 129 PS and 235 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system, with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

4. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The new-gen Suzuki S-Cross comes with ADAS, which include autonomous emergency braking, traffic-sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, blindspot monitoring, lane keep assist, etc. The addition of these safety features improves the onboard safety for the occupants.

5. Expected to get hybrid powertrain option

The Japanese manufacturer has also stated that it will add a strong hybrid option to the S-Cross soon. The technical details are under wraps at the moment, but plenty of reports suggest that the system could either be co-developed with Toyota, or Suzuki might simply plonk an existing Toyota hybrid powertrain under the hood of the S-Cross.